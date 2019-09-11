A Love Program will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, for Sister Ena and Brother L.J. Jackson at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Moose Lodge Road, Concordia Park, Vidalia. Rev. Christopher Robinson, Pastor.
The program is sponsored by Ferriday Lodge 101. Deacon Jimmie Price - Worshipful Master and Star Love #96, Evangelist Dianne Johnson, Worthy Matron.
Rose Hill Baptist Church invites everyone to their Annual Choir Anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14,
The church is located at 267 Doty Road, Ferriday.
Rev. Eddie Schiele, pastor.
Rosehill Baptist Church 267 Doty Road, Ferriday, invites everyone to their Holy Communion Service at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
'The word declares, But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanest us from all sin.'
Are you walking in the light?
The Annual Session of the Progressive Baptist Association will be held Sept. 10 - 12 at First Baptist Church, 411 South 2nd Street Ferriday.
Moderator will be Dr. M.R. Reed Sr.
The Session began Tuesday, Sept. 10 with speaker Rev. Dr. Paul Stubbs and his churches. Wednesday begins at 6 pm. with The President House with Rev. Dr. M.R. Reed Sr.
The Session concludes on Thursday with speaker Rev. Dr. Jarrod Botley and his churches at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
St. Matthew Baptist Church will celebrate its 159th Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. The theme is 'The Price is Right' with scriptures: March 1:16-20; Luke 14:25-33.
D.J. Criner of Fresno, CA will be the guest speaker.
Refreshments will be served afterwards.
