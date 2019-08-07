On July 3, 2019, members of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc . attended the dedication of a Blue Star Memorial Garden and flag raising ceremony at the entrance to the city of West Monroe, La.
West Monroe Mayor Stacy Mitchell reported this project has been in the works for a few years and that the city of West Monroe, the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc., Ouachita Green and many other partners helped bring this project to fruition. The Blue Star Marker had been erected many years before and was refurbished for the establishing the Blue Star Gardens.
The Blue Star Memorial Marker Program of the National Garden Club Federation, Inc. began in 1945 to honor men and women serving in the Armed Forces during WWII. The Blue Star Memorial Program has extended thousands of miles across the continental US, Alaska and Hawaii. This year a Gold Star Marker, which honors the families of of those who served our country, was placed In Saint-Mere-Eglise, France by the Louisiana Garden Club. Markers continue to be dedicated and placed on highways, Veterans’s Facilities, National Cemeteries, parks and civic and historic sites.
Those attending the dedication and representing the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. were: Sherrill Sasser, 2nd. Vice President, Linda Finley, State President, Lena Bateman, Former State President and Deep South Director, Roxanna Champagne, President Elect and (not shown)Jean Gilstrap, Chairman, Cleanest City Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.