Vidalia Junior High School JAG (Job’s for America’s Graduates) specialist Ronnie Calhoun has been honored with the JAG-Louisiana High Performer Award.
The announcement was made at the JAG National Conference in Orlando, Florida, and presented to Calhoun at the state quarterly meeting in Marksville.
“I focus on teaching leadership, self-awareness, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and self-confidence,” Calhoun said. “We have had over 90 percent of my students see an increase in their GPA and my students have volunteered hundreds of hours in the community.”
He said the award “isn't really about me. This award is a testament of what our students are capable of and the hard work they have put in. This is really their award.”
Calhoun said his philosophy as an educator and a mentor “is to build my students up instead of tear them down. I don't believe in yelling or the ‘sit down and shut up’ way of doing things. They really respond when you get to know them on a human level.”
