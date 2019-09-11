The Delta Music Museum is looking for photographs of the front exterior of Haney’s Big House and also asking those who have memories of the place to share it with the museum staff.
Museum director Linda Gardner said photos and memories are being sought for the upcoming induction of Haney’s Big House owner Will Haney and musician Hezekiah Early into the museum’s hall of fame.
The ceremony is set for Nov. 2 at the Arcade Theatre in Ferriday.
Haney’s Big Office was a nationally famous café and nightclub that operated from 1940 through 1966. It was a stopping point on the Chittlin’ Circuit and drew entertainers such as Ray Charles, B.B. King, Redd Foxx, Fats Domino and others.
Hezekiah Early was a drummer, harmonica player and vocalist reared at Anna’s Bottom in northern Adams County, Miss. Early’s band was the house band at Haney’s in the early 1960s.
Anyone with information or photographs is asked to contact the museum staff at 318-757-4297.
