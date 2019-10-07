First Baptist Church Vidalia will open a free "toy shop" to give away toys to any family that does not feel they can afford Christmas gifts.
A parent or guardian can choose a toy for their child.
The "toy shop" will be open on Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m. in the First Baptist gym. It will remain open until noon.
"We want to make sure that every child in our city is able to open one gift on Christmas day," said First Baptist Vidalia pastor Dr. Wes Faulk. "More than that though, we don’t want our church to be these kid’s heroes, we want their parents or guardians to be the heroes. When we open our 'toy shop' we want to give the parents the toys so that they can give the toys to their kids."
Faulk said the church is looking for partners.
"Whether you own a business or want to make a personal donation, we would love to make the toy shop big enough for every person who needs Christmas help to come home with a toy," Faulk said. "You can partner by bringing toys around $20, although we will accept gifts more or less expensive. We just ask that they are new toys. We will also be accepting donations."
Donations can be made buy specifying that the money goes toward the "toy shop."
"We truly want to make this Christmas special for every child in our community," Faulk said.
