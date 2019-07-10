Brian and Terri Kinder are coming from Little Rock, Arkansas to Concordia Parish Library to kick off this year’s Summer Reading program on Thursday, July 18, with “A Universe of Stories.”
The Kinders perform rollicking goodtime concerts for kids. The fun music show will be at the Ferriday Library at 10:15 a.m. then at the Vidalia Library at 2 p.m. This program is free and open to the public courtesy of Concordia Bank and Trust Co. and Comfort Suites Riverfront.
Brian Kinder has been playing music since he was in a local rock and roll band as a teenager. Kinder would then join the Air Force and begin writing music. Once out he graduated with a degree in music from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and then got his Masters in Liberal Arts almost twenty years later.
In between those 20 years he taught fine arts in the Little Rock public school district. In 2002 he released his first album of original kids’ music.
Combining guitar and banjo playing talent and whimsical song writing skills, the Kinders amuse and entertain children of all ages. They weave together stories and music to stir the imagination. The songs will bring all ages together as they laugh and sing, dance and clap along with the music.
The Kinders base their concerts around fun.
Everyone from kids to grandparents will be moving and grooving!
