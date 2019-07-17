The up and coming summer concert of Concordia Parish Library will be at Concordia Bank in Vidalia with a “Tribute to Patsy Cline” performed by Kim Dewitt, Rod Payne and Carvil Avis on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m.
All tickets are complimentary for citizens.
Ms. Kim Dewitt will perform some of Patsy Cline’s best known tunes, “Sweet Dreams, “I Fall To Pieces,” “Faded Love,” “Your Cheating Heart,” “Back In Baby’s Arms,” “I Love You Honey,” “Walking After Midnight,” “Stupid Cupid,” and of course “Crazy.”
Dewitt presently lives in Houston, but was reared in North Louisiana. She began singing at a young age and took voice lessons from a prominent voice instructor.
Dewitt read and studied about the life of Patsy Cline and listened to Patsy Cline’s music months before performing. Her voice is well suited for the Cline range and style. She has performed for numerous venues “Always Patsy Cline” by popular demand.
Rod Payne is one of Louisiana’s most visible, versatile musicians. His master of different styles of music has kept him busy at the piano and keyboard for more than 30 years. Carvil Avis of Monroe will be accompanying on guitar.
Patsy Cline is regarded as one of the most successful and influential country artists in history. With her beautiful voice and timeless songs, Cline helped pave the way for female artists in the genre, and continues to serve as an inspiration to many.
Cline was born Virginia Patterson Hensley on September 8, 1932, in Winchester, Virginia. On the night Patsy premiered. ‘Crazy’ at the Grand Ole Opry, she received three standing ovations.
She recorded 51 songs with Four Star.
“Walkin’ After Midnight,” reached No. 2 on the country chart and No. 16 on the pop chart.
In her early 30’s Returning from the last concert on a light aircraft, Cline was in her early 30s when she was killed when the plane crashed in heavy weather on the evening of March 5, 1963.
The only regret of many was that Cline’s popularity did not occur until after her death.
