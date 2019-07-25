Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Mackel is reported to be in stable condition after being shot in Vidalia today. This photo was taken in 2018 when Mackel helped make a dream come true for Monterey eighth grader Will Fowler, who had always wanted to ride in a patrol car. Fowler helped Deputy Mackel patrol Highway 128 on his way to school.
Chief Deputy David Hedrick provided this update on Mackel:
“We are asking the community to please keep our Brother Officer Walter J Mackel, his wife Pamala Michelle Mackel and their children in your prayers.”
He has been transported to UMC and we are receiving positive updates from officers of the Pearl MS. Police Department, who are standing watch at this time.
“We will update you on his status as it is reported.
“The CPSO along with his family would ask that you say a prayer for the Staff of UMC, Jackson, MS as they continue to care for our brother during this time.
“We would like to thank the staff of Merit Hospital, all local, state, and federal agencies for the support and everyone for their prayers, calls, and well wishes at this time.”
