Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith was not happy with the way his team lacked focus going against struggling General Trass last week.
Smith hopes he got his message across as the Trojans travel to winless Madison in Tallulah Friday night.
“They have some athletes,” Smith said. “They were 3A last year and have played some good ball. We have to make sure we come out and do our jobs.”
The Trojans (4-1) are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A power rankings.
“We do not need to look at records or do scoreboard watching,” Smith said. We need to go out like we’re playing John Curtis. This is a big district game for us. We need to show we know that by how we play.”
Madison is sitting at No. 44 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Avoyelles is 4-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Following Ferriday in the Class 2A power rankings are Capitol at No. 3, South Plaquemines, Kentwood --which moved up from Class A -- Red River, defending state champion Amite which elminated Ferriday in the semifinals last year, North Caddo, District 2-2A Mangham, DeQuincy, Lake Arthur, Lakeside, Franklin, Pine, Bunkie, Many -- which eliminated Vidalia in the quarterfinals last year --Port Barre, Welsh, St. Helna -- which Ferriday defeated in the quarterfinals last year -- and Oakdale at No. 20.
The top 32 teams advance to the playoffs.
If Ferriday remains among the top two teams, the Trojans will host playoff games up until the finals, which will be played in the Superdome.
Vidalia, which visits Ferriday next week, is at No. 35.
