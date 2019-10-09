The group of Monterey girls who have played together for years has now made it to their senior season.
And Lady Wolves coach Cary Shively could not be more excited about his nine seniors.
“I’m looking forward to a good year,” Shively said. “This is the most seniors I’ve ever had. These girls have been playing together for a long time. They know each other real well. They are more knowledgeable, smarter and stinger this season. And they have seen every defense out there. Everything that’s been thrown at them, they know how to react.”
The Lady Wolves advanced to the second round of the Class B playoffs last year, falling to Anacoco.
Monterey finished with a 21-9 record.
Senior Andy Gray averaged 16 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.
Other seniors are Harlie Murray, Avery Cupit, Jessica Woodrum, Sarah Gray, Emily Guillot, Kayleigh Mount, Sara Beard and Isabella Smith. Sophomores are Allie Lipsey, Maddy Green and Katelyn Berry.
Shively said the best part about his seniors is that they are not complacent with what they have accomplished.
“They come to practice every day and work hard on their game,” Shively said. “They expect to do well and that makes a difference. They are very self-motivated. And we also have some good young kids. We’re excited to get started.”
(0) comments
