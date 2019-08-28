A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Ridgecrest.
Matthew Parker, operator for JCP Management, made the announcement Wednesday.
Ridgecrest was put under the advisory due to "a motor malfunction at the water plant," Parker said via e-mail.
A boil-water advisory is a public health advisory or directive given by government or health authorities to consumers when a community's drinking water is, or could be, contaminated by pathogens.
It is recommended all consumers disinfect water before consuming it (including fountain drink), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following mean:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.
Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that samples collected from Ridgecrest's water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify Ridgecrest of the sample results. Upon such notification, the Town of Ridgecrest will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customer the water has been found to be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.