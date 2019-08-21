Joey Boothe has been appointed first assistant district attorney for the Seventh Judicial District comprising Catahoula and Concordia parishes.
District Attorney Brad Burget announced the appointment this week.
“Joey has the integrity and the knowledge required for this important position,” Burget said. “He’s been with me for five years and I felt it’s time to have him in this role.”
Burget said the first assistant must meet the exact same statutory requirements as the district attorney for holding the office. He said the appropriate documentation has been filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Boothe, who has been an assistant DA since 2014, replaces Ann Siddall as first assistant DA, who held the position since 2009.
The son of retired Judge Leo Boothe and the late Susie Boothe, Boothe is married to Kabi Buffington Boothe, a native of Washington, D.C.
“I’m honored and very grateful for the opportunity Brad has given me and I look forward to serving the community and the office,” he said.
Boothe, 49, received his undergraduate degree from LSU and his law degree from LSU Law School in 1995.
He worked for the Columbia, La., law firm of McKeithen, Ryland and Champayne after gradation and worked 18 years in Washington D.C. performing legal work and litigation for a number of agencies and law firms.
Boothe returned home in 2014 where he began work at Purvis, Smith & Taliaferro and joined the DA’s office.
Boothe handles felon prosecutions in Division B of Concordia Parish as well as other duties.
“Joey has proven himself time and again for being the appropriate person for this appointment,” Burget said. “I know the people of the Seventh Judicial District will be well served.”
