Concordia Parish Police Jury President Jimmy Wilkinson announced Tuesday that a burn ban is in effect parishwide due to dry conditions.
The ban will be in effect until further notice.
Anyone who violates this ordinance “shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 dollars, together with all costs of court.”
The ban was declared on Sept. 17.
