A Natchez man was convicted July 25 of one count of sexual battery following a jury trial in Seventh Judicial District Court in Vidalia.
Michael Adam Bumgarner, age 42, Alexander Road, Natchez will be sentenced Aug. 14 by Judge John Reeves.
He faces up to 10 years in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, according to Assistant District Attorney Joey Boothe, who prosecuted Bumgarner.
A six-person jury reached its decision in 25 minutes.
“I’m glad we were able to get justice for the victim and get this man off the streets,” Boothe said. “It took a lot of courage and strength for the victim to come forward.”
Bumgarner’s conviction was for the February 2009 sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl. He was originally charged with assault and rape.
Boothe said the abuse occurred in Bumgarner’s home. The victim was a friend of Bumgarner’s daughter, who was 13 when she witnessed the attack.
The victim came to the District Attorney’s office with the allegation in 2016, Boothe said.
Boothe said Bumgarner also would be tried in two other cases.
One case involves a charge of sexual battery against his daughter, who witnessed the attack on her friend. Boothe said the daughter was allegedly a victim of sexual battery by Bumgarner when she was nine.
The other case to be tried involves a female who was allegedly attacked by Bumgarner when she was in her mid-teens in 2004.
Attorney Philip Letard represents the defendant.
