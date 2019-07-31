Convicted drug dealer Jameel Green of Ferriday was sentenced to multiple years in prison this morning during court proceedings in Vidalia.
Green was convicted in June on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count possession with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
Judge Kathy Johnson sentenced Green, 39, as follows:
Count 1: Distribution, 7 years to the Department of Corrections (DOC), minimum two years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Count 2: Distribution, 10 years with minimum two years without benefits.
Count 3: Distribution, 14 years with minimum two years without benefits.
All three sentences are to run consecutively.
Count 4: Possession with intent to distribute, 7 years with minimum two years without benefits.
Count 5: (gun possession), 8 years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence to run concurrent with count 4.
A 12-person jury convicted Green last month.
District Attorney Brad Burget said that on Nov. 15, 20 and 26 of 2017, Green sold drugs to a confidential informant and an undercover police officer. The drugs were sold in the front yard of Green’s home on two occasions and the third sale occurred at Family Dollar in Ferriday. The first two sales were a quarter of an ounce (seven grams) and each sold for $200 each. The third sale was for a half ounce (14 grams) at a price of $350.
Based on those three distributions, the officers applied for search warrant of Green’s home, Burget said. There, they discovered 24 grams of meth on the back of a toilet in the bathroom and a .38 pistol nearby.
Green had previously been arrested in 2016 on multiple counts of fighting dogs but Burget said the evidence in that case was not as strong as the drug charges.
