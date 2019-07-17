Approximately 44,000 acres of farmland went unplanted in three area parishes this year due to seep water along the Mississippi and backwater flooding, LSU AgCenter agent Dennis Burns said this week.
“This land was cultivated last year but will not be cultivated this year,” Burns said.
He said the acreage totals include 19,000 in Catahoula, 15,000 in Concordia and 10,000 in Tensas.
“The river is still high and causing seepage,” he said. “A large amount of acreage on Louisiana Delta in Catahoula has backwater as well as other areas.”
Meanwhile, rainfall and wind during the weekend and Monday from Tropical Storm Barry did not appear to cause damage to cropland, Burns said.
He estimated that rainfall ranged from five-plus inches in the region although some areas received more and some less.
“A farmer in Catahoula had some corn laid down from a storm two weeks ago but by and large wind was not an issue from this weekend’s system,” he said.
Fields that did flood were generally free of water in 24 hours.
“The crops look good,” Burns said. “This won’t be a bumper crop, but it’s a good crop.”
He said the weekend rainfall likely provided enough moisture that corn farmers will not have to irrigate any more this year, which will save on expenses.
He said the corn harvest would begin during the first or second week of August.
The soybean and rice crops also look good, Burns said.
“We’ll see the bean harvest begin in mid-August for early planted soybeans,” Burns said, noting that the weekend rains “will go a long way in reducing soybean irrigation for a while.”
“The rice looks really good in Tensas and Concordia,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.