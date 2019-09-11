Doug McCallister with Point Man International Ministries of the Miss-Lou met with the Vidalia Board of Alderman Tuesday night at the request of Mayor Buz Craft to discuss maintenance costs concerning the Vietnam Memorial Wall replica to be constructed on the Vidalia Riverfront.
Point Man Ministries is leading the effort to pay for construction and placement of the wall but the town will handle maintenance once that job is complete.
McCallister said the project has been in the works since 2015. He said $22,000 has been collected to date for construction. Total cost of the wall will be $300,000.
He said the replica would be 272 feet long and eight feet high at the apex.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington honors U.S. armed services members who fought in the Vietnam War, those who died in Vietnam and Southeast Asia and those service members missing in action or unaccounted for. More than 58,000 names are on the wall.
Most Americans, McCallister said, will never see the wall in Washington, but said many in this region would travel to Vidalia to view the replica.
McCallister said maintenance on the wall should be minimal and suggested placing a donation box to collect funds. He said many veterans would quietly provide financial support as well as families and friends of veterans throughout the Miss-Lou.
“You can clean the wall with soap and water,” he said.
McCallister said there would be a flowerbed that would need to be maintained.
Alderman Sabrina Dore’, a member of the Vidalia Beautification Committee, said she felt the flowerbed would be well tended.
