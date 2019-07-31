The Concordia Parish Police Jury will name a temporary replacement for a justice of the peace position in the Ferriday area following the resignation of Elijah “Stepper” Banks.
The Jury will consider filling the post at its next meeting in two weeks and will determine whether the person appointed is eligible to run for the office during a special election.
That special election for District 1 Justice of the Peace will be held next year, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Banks officially resigned this month. He notified the Secretary of State’s office of his resignation on July 17.
The primary election for the JP post is slated for April 4, 2020.
If a run-off is required, a general election will be held May 9, 2020.
Qualifying for the JP post will be Jan. 8-10, 2020.
