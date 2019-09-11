Riverland Medical Center announced Tuesday that an adolescent behavioral center will be located inside its present facility once the hospital relocates to its new building on the Ferriday-Vidalia Highway.
The new business will treat children and teens ages 7-17.
Sunrise Behavioral Center CEO Paul Coburn of PKC Investments LLC in West Monroe said the operation would initially employ 25 people, but looks to employ 60 six months after it opens and eventually increase to 100.
RMC Board of Directors chairman Jim Graves said the hospital tried to sell the building but there were no buyers.
“And of course we can’t give away the building,” he said.
As a result, Graves said Riverland, following guidelines provided by the state, formed a real estate company that will own the building and retain 15 percent ownership.
He said a lease payment would be determined later.
Coburn said Sunrise will pay for the renovation of the building and projected a payroll of $1.8 million in its first year, $2.25 million in its second year and $3.25 million in year three.
"It's easier for us to get reimbursements from Medicaid and Medicare than it is for places like Riverland," Coburn said.
Coburn said he is impressed with the Riverland Medical Center layout.
"We want these guys generating money when we leave," Graves said. "These guys will be up and running and won't be missing a step."
Coburn worked in banking until 2000 when he went into health care. His son, Kyle Coburn of JKCO, LLC works with him.
"We're going to be good stewards and provide good service," Paul Coburn said. "We're excited to bring good quality health care to this area."
Coburn looks to start out using nine rooms that will house two patients each.
Kyle Coburn said patients would come from referrals from teachers, physicians and nurse practiononers and others who work with adolescents.
"We weren't going to leave this building empty," said Riverland board chairman Jim Graves.
On hand for the announcement were Riverland board members Jim Graves, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Cherie Lipsey and James King, Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon, Ferriday Aldermen Glenn Henderson and Gail Pryor, Sunrise Behavioral Center CEOs Paul and Kyle Coburn, Riverland CEO Sam Ellard and Riverland COO Keisha Smith.
