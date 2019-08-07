Two-dozen candidates qualified for a nine seats on the Concordia Parish Police Jury, two for sheriff and three for clerk of court during the opening day of qualifying Tuesday.
The qualifying period continues through Thursday, Aug. 8.
The primary election is slated for Oct. 12 and the general election Nov. 6.
Both Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick and Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber are not seeking re-election. Two police jurors – Whest Shirley and Red Tiffee – also say they will not seek another term.
Candidates qualifying thus far include:
Sheriff:
David Hedrick, Independent, Ferriday.
Denis Mulvihill, No Party, Vidalia.
Clerk of Court:
"Andy" Anders, Democrat, Clayton.
Pascha Cater Brown, Republican, Vidalia.
"Phillip" Webber, Independent, Vidalia.
Assessor: Jerry Clark, Democrat, Vidalia.
Coroner: Craig Hawn, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 1, Place A
Maurice Bachus Sr., Independent, Ferriday.
McKinley Bates Jr., No Party, Ferriday.
Carey H. Cook, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 1, Place B:
Joseph "Joe Bear" Parker Sr., Democrat, Clayton.
Police Juror District 2:
Willie J. Dunbar, Democrat, Vidalia.
Kevin Friloux, Independent, Vidalia.
"Kenny" Simpson, Democrat, Vidalia.
Willie "Bill" Yearby, Democrat, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 3, Place A:
Adam Probst, Republican, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 3, Place B:
Kenneth DeWitt, No Party, Vidalia.
Steve Fleming, Independent, Vidalia.
Cornell Lewis, No Party, Vidalia.
"Casey" Wagoner, Independent, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 4, Place A:
Genesia S. Allen, Democrat, Ferriday.
Rodney Matthews, Independent, Ferriday.
Terrence "Sweet" Williams, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 4, Place B:
Gary Wayne Neal, Republican, Ferriday.
Jimmy K. Wilkinson, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5A:
Collin Edwards, Independent, Ferriday.
Linda Long Mills, Democrat, Jonesville.
Howard Phillips, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5B:
Darrell Brigman, No Party, Monterey.
Morris M. Willson, Republican, Jonesville.
Mayor Village of Ridgecrest:
Veller Ray Carroll, No Party, Ridgecrest.
Alderman Village of Ridgecrest:
Deborah Barrett, No Party, Ridgecrest.
State Senator 32nd Senatorial District:
Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, Democrat, Jena.
Judia "Judy" Duhon, Democrat, Olla.
"Steve" May, Republican, Columbia.
Glen D. Womack, Republican, Harrisonburg.
State Senator 34th Senatorial District:
Katrina R. Jackson, Democrat, Monroe.
State Representative 21st Representative District:
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent, Jonesville.
Jane Netterville, Democrat, St Joseph.
"Clint" Vegas, Independent, Ferriday.
Attorney General:
"Jeff" Landry, Republican, Broussard.
Treasurer:
Derrick Edwards, Democrat, Harvey.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry:
Marguerite Green, Democrat, New Orleans.
Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican, Covington.
Peter Williams, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Commissioner of Insurance:
James J. "Jim" Donelon, Republican, Metairie.
"Tim" Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge.
BESE District 5:
Stephen Chapman, Republican, Alexandria.
