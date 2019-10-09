The Washington Heights sewer project in Concordia Parish is one of the recipients of a $2.3 million total investment announced Monday by the Delta Regional Authority (DRA)
DRA’s investment will strengthen public infrastructure and workforce development to grow the region’s economy and create jobs, DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced.
The Concordia Parish Police Jury will use DRA funds to construct new hook-ups, collection lines, and treatment plant for Washington Heights to consolidate with the Concordia Parish Sewer District No. 1.
This investment will provide improved water and sewer services.
DRA will invest $150,000. The total project investment is $523,412.
Edwards announced in early April the awarding of $14 million in grant monies for 23 state projects, including $404,665 for Washington Heights.
The funds will be used to rebuild the subdivision’s sewerage system for 37 households.
Concordia Sewerage District No. 1 will manage the system once complete.
The district operates 31 lift stations. Its customer base stood at 1,069 customers prior to the grant being awarded.
JABAR Corporation of Calhoun was the low bidder for the project in April at $429,071.80.
Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said Tuesday that the Jury can move forward with awarding the contract to JABAR but cannot “issue the notice to proceed until we execute all the required documents needed by DRA.”
The Concordia Parish project is among 16 new investments that DRA says will provide funding for projects supporting water and sewer system improvements and industry-led workforce training programs in communities across Louisiana through DRA and other public and private resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.