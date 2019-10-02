Almost 1,000 early votes had been cast by 9 a.m. this morning at the Registrar of Voters office in Vidalia with the Oct. 12 primary election only 10 days away.
Early voting began Saturday, Sept. 29, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 5.
Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger said 984 early votes had been cast through Monday with eight counted by 9 a.m. this morning.
The registrar’s office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the early voting period.
Four constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot.
Candidates for office include:
Governor:
Ralph Abraham, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Democrat, Hammond.
Patrick J. Doguet, Republican, Rayne, Other/Disq.
John Bel Edwards, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Gary Landrieu, Independent, Metairie.
Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, Republican, New Orleans.
Manuel Russell Leach, Republican, Natchitoches, Other/Disq.
M. V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Democrat, Ponchatoula, Other/Disq.
"Eddie" Rispone, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Lieutenant Governor:
Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans.
William "Billy" Nungesser, Republican, Belle Chasse.
Rao M. Uppu, Democrat, Prairieville, Withdrew.
Secretary of State:
Kyle Ardoin, Republican, Baton Rouge.
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat, Clinton.
Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, Metairie.
Amanda "Jennings" Smith, Republican, Bastrop.
Attorney General:
"Ike" Jackson Jr., Democrat, Plaquemine.
"Jeff" Landry, Republican, Broussard.
Treasurer:
Derrick Edwards, Democrat, Harvey.
Teresa Kenny, No Party, New Orleans.
John M. Schroder, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry:
Marguerite Green, Democrat, New Orleans.
"Charlie" Greer, Democrat, Natchez.
Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican, Covington.
Peter Williams, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Bradley Zaunbrecher, Republican, Egan.
Commissioner of Insurance:
James J. "Jim" Donelon, Republican, Metairie.
"Tim" Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge.
For more information about the election contact Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225-922-0900.
Sheriff:
Robert "Rock" Davis, Democrat, Ferriday.
David Hedrick, Independent, Ferriday.
Denis Mulvihill, No Party, Vidalia.
Fred W. Taylor III, No Party, Vidalia.
Clerk of Court:
"Andy" Anders, Democrat, Clayton.
Pascha Cater Brown, Republican, Vidalia.
Phillip Webber, Independent, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 1, Place A:
Maurice Bachus Sr., Independent, Ferriday.
McKinley Bates Jr., No Party, Ferriday.
Carey H. Cook, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror, District 2:
Kenneth "Butch" Brannan, Democrat, Vidalia.
Willie J. Dunbar, Democrat, Vidalia.
Kevin Friloux, Independent, Vidalia.
"Kenny" Simpson, Democrat, Vidalia.
Rodney "Fred" Washington, Democrat, Vidalia.
Willie "Bill" Yearby, Democrat, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 3, Place B:
Kenneth DeWitt, No Party, Vidalia.
Steve Fleming, Independent, Vidalia.
"Bob" Jones, Independent, Vidalia.
Cornell Lewis, No Party, Vidalia.
"Casey" Wagoner, Independent, Vidalia.
Allen "Scottie" Whittington, Republican, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 4, Place A:
Genesia S. Allen, Democrat, Ferriday.
Jerry Beatty, Independent, Ferriday.
Rodney Matthews, Independent, Ferriday.
Curtis "Wrecker" Nelson, Republican, Vidalia.
Terrence "Sweet" Williams, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 4, Place B:
Lana Hawkins, Democrat, Ferriday.
Gary Wayne Neal, Republican, Ferriday.
Jimmy K. Wilkinson, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5A:
Henry H. Ceasor, Democrat, Jonesville.
Collin Edwards, Independent, Ferriday.
"Jimmy" Jernigan, Democrat, Jonesville.
Linda Long Mills, Democrat, Jonesville.
Howard Phillips, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5B:
"Brad" Adams, Republican, Monterey.
Darrell Brigman, No Party, Monterey.
Ryan Thompson, Republican, Monterey.
Morris M. Willson, Republican, Jonesville.
Mayor Village of Ridgecrest:
"Connie" Adair, Independent, Ridgecrest.
Veller Ray Carroll, No Party, Ridgecrest.
Alderman Village of Ridgecrest:
Deborah Barrett, No Party, Ridgecrest.
BESE District 5:
Stephen Chapman, Republican, Alexandria.
Ashley Ellis, Republican, Monroe.
State Senator 32nd Senatorial District:
Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, Democrat, Jena.
Judia "Judy" Duhon, Democrat, Olla.
"Steve" May, Republican, Columbia.
Glen D. Womack, Republican, Harrisonburg.
State Representative 21st Representative District:
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent, Jonesville.
Jane Netterville, Democrat, St. Joseph.
"Clint" Vegas, Independent, Ferriday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.