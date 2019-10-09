Concordia Parish voters will go to the polls Saturday to elect police jurors as well as cast their ballots for a host of parish, district and statewide offices.
Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger said 2,079 in-person votes were counted during the early voting period that ended Oct. 5. She said the total early vote and absentee mail ballot count totaled 2,193 as of early Tuesday with a few ballots still out.
Registered voters parishwide total 12,808.
Ensminger also noted that the Denis Mulvihill campaign had prefiled challenges to five early voters.
Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber, who is not seeking re-election, estimated that the voter turnout would exceed 50 percent. He said polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Ensminger said voters in Precinct 5-4 at Wildsville would vote at Sonny’s Food Mart rather than at the sheriff’s office substation.
Four constitutional amendments will be on the ballot in October.
Candidates for office include:
Police Juror District 1, Place A:
Maurice Bachus Sr., Independent, Ferriday.
McKinley Bates Jr., No Party, Ferriday.
Carey H. Cook, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror, District 2:
Kenneth "Butch" Brannan, Democrat, Vidalia.
Willie J. Dunbar, Democrat, Vidalia.
Kevin Friloux, Independent, Vidalia.
"Kenny" Simpson, Democrat, Vidalia.
Rodney "Fred" Washington, Democrat, Vidalia.
Willie "Bill" Yearby, Democrat, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 3, Place B:
Kenneth DeWitt, No Party, Vidalia.
Steve Fleming, Independent, Vidalia.
"Bob" Jones, Independent, Vidalia.
Cornell Lewis, No Party, Vidalia.
"Casey" Wagoner, Independent, Vidalia.
Allen "Scottie" Whittington, Republican, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 4, Place A:
Genesia S. Allen, Democrat, Ferriday.
Jerry Beatty, Independent, Ferriday.
Rodney Matthews, Independent, Ferriday.
Curtis "Wrecker" Nelson, Republican, Vidalia.
Terrence "Sweet" Williams, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 4, Place B:
Lana Hawkins, Democrat, Ferriday.
Gary Wayne Neal, Republican, Ferriday.
Jimmy K. Wilkinson, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5A:
Henry H. Ceasor, Democrat, Jonesville.
Collin Edwards, Independent, Ferriday.
"Jimmy" Jernigan, Democrat, Jonesville.
Linda Long Mills, Democrat, Jonesville.
Howard Phillips, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5B:
"Brad" Adams, Republican, Monterey.
Darrell Brigman, No Party, Monterey.
Ryan Thompson, Republican, Monterey.
Morris M. Willson, Republican, Jonesville.
Mayor Village of Ridgecrest:
"Connie" Adair, Independent, Ridgecrest.
Veller Ray Carroll, No Party, Ridgecrest.
Sheriff:
Robert "Rock" Davis, Democrat, Ferriday.
David Hedrick, Independent, Ferriday.
Denis Mulvihill, No Party, Vidalia.
Fred W. Taylor III, No Party, Vidalia.
Clerk of Court:
"Andy" Anders, Democrat, Clayton.
Pascha Cater Brown, Republican, Vidalia.
Phillip Webber, Independent, Vidalia.
BESE District 5:
Stephen Chapman, Republican, Alexandria.
Ashley Ellis, Republican, Monroe.
State Senator 32nd Senatorial District:
Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, Democrat, Jena.
Judia "Judy" Duhon, Democrat, Olla.
"Steve" May, Republican, Columbia.
Glen D. Womack, Republican, Harrisonburg.
State Representative 21st Representative District:
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent, Jonesville.
Jane Netterville, Democrat, St. Joseph.
"Clint" Vegas, Independent, Ferriday.
Governor:
Ralph Abraham, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Democrat, Hammond.
Patrick J. Doguet, Republican, Rayne, Other/Disq.
John Bel Edwards, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Gary Landrieu, Independent, Metairie.
Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, Republican, New Orleans.
Manuel Russell Leach, Republican, Natchitoches, Other/Disq.
M. V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Democrat, Ponchatoula, Other/Disq.
"Eddie" Rispone, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Lieutenant Governor:
Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans.
William "Billy" Nungesser, Republican, Belle Chasse.
Rao M. Uppu, Democrat, Prairieville, Withdrew.
Secretary of State:
Kyle Ardoin, Republican, Baton Rouge.
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat, Clinton.
Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, Metairie.
Amanda "Jennings" Smith, Republican, Bastrop.
Attorney General:
"Ike" Jackson Jr., Democrat, Plaquemine.
"Jeff" Landry, Republican, Broussard.
Treasurer:
Derrick Edwards, Democrat, Harvey.
Teresa Kenny, No Party, New Orleans.
John M. Schroder, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry:
Marguerite Green, Democrat, New Orleans.
"Charlie" Greer, Democrat, Natchez.
Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican, Covington.
Peter Williams, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Bradley Zaunbrecher, Republican, Egan.
Commissioner of Insurance:
James J. "Jim" Donelon, Republican, Metairie.
"Tim" Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge.
For more information about the election contact Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225-922-0900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.