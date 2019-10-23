Early voting for the Nov. 16 general election begins in 10 days.
The early voting period will be Saturday, Nov. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 9, according to the Registrar of Voters.
The office will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 3
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
As of Oct. 26, there were 12,877 voters in the parish.
Voter registration continues online through Oct. 26.
Ballots for Concordia, Catahoula and Tensas parishes are as follows:
CONCORDIA PARISH
District 21 Representative
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent.
Clerk of Court
Andy Anders, Democrat.
Phillip Webber, Independent.
Police Juror District 1A
Maruice Bachus Sr., Independent.
Carey H. Cook, Democrat.
Police Juror District 2
Willie J. Dunbar, Democrat.
Willie “Bill” Yearby, Democrat.
Police Juror District 3B
Cornell Lewis, No Party.
Allen “Scottie” Whittington, Republican.
Police Juror District 4A
Genesia S. Allen, Democrat.
Curtis “Wrecker” Nelson, Republican.
Police Juror District 4B
Lana Hawkins, Democrat.
Gary Wayne Neal, Republican.
Police Juror District 5A
Collin Edwards, Independent.
Jimmy Jernigan, Democrat.
Police Juror District 5B
Brad Adams, Republican.
Darrell Brigman, No Party.
CATAHOULA PARISH
Sheriff
Toney Edwards, Democrat.
Cedric Elias Martin, Democrat.
Police Juror District 3
Joseph L. “Bo” Aarons, Republican.
Glen McCormick, Republican.
Police Juror District 5
Donna Neal, Republican.
Rodney Sones, Independent.
Police Juror District 6
Jeffery Estis, Independent.
Jeremy Wood, Republican.
TENSAS PARISH
Police Juror District 1
Johnny Daves, Republican.
Larry W. Foster, Democrat.
Alex “Chip: Watson Jr., Democrat.
District 20 Representative
Kevin Bates, Republican.
Neil Riser, Republican.
District 21 Representative
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent.
STATEWIDE
Governor
John Bel Edwards, Democrat.
Eddie Rispone, Republic.
Secretary of State
Kyle Ardoin, Republican.
Gwen Collins-Greenup, Democrat.
