The Ferriday Board of Aldermen will request help from the Concordia Parish Police Jury in getting grass cut in the town.
"We've helped them out with a number of things, so I would like to see us ask them for some assistance," said Alderwomen Gloria Lloyd.
Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon asked Town Clerk Sharon Kelly to send a letter to the Police Jury requesting assistance.
The board also postponed a request for an occupational license for Four Rivers Armory because it is located in Woodlawn Subdivision, which is residential.
Four Rivers Armory was formerly known as Bayou Shooters Supply, which opened in 2011 and is changing its name.
The board will invite the owner to the November meeting to find out more about the business.
The Town of Ferriday will hold Trunk or Treat Thursday, October 31 at Haney's Big House from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"This is a way to help keep children off the streets," McMahon said.
