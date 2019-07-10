The assets of the Seventh Judicial District Court Expense Fund & FINS (Families in Need of Services) District Fund exceeded its liabilities at the close of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, by $158,498 (net position).
That’s according to a financial report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and prepared by The Vercher Group of Jena.
“This is a $34,194 decrease from last year, mainly due to a decrease in cash and investments in the amount of $26,794,” the report says.
The district, which includes Catahoula and Concordia parishes, recorded total revenues of $217,547, a $47,361 decrease from last year's revenues, “mainly due to a decrease in charges for services in the amount of $50,096.”
Expenditures totaled $246,124, a $35,583 increase from the previous year’s expenditures “mainly due to an increase in salaries/personnel costs in the amount of $25,423.”
According to the report, “The Judicial Expense Fund of the Seventh Judicial District Court was established by Act No. 916 of the 1985 Session of the Louisiana Legislature and began operating in November of 1986. The Judicial Expense Fund is controlled by the judge of the Seventh Judicial District Court and was established and may be used for any purpose connected with, incidental to, or related to the proper administration or function of the court or the office of the judge thereof, and is in addition to any and all other funds, salaries, expense, or other monies that were or hereafter will be provided, authorized, or established by law for any of the aforesaid purposes.
“The FINS program exists in all courts in Louisiana that had juvenile jurisdiction on July 1, 1994. The State of Louisiana designed the program to bring together resources for the purpose of helping families (troubled youths and their parents) to remedy self-destructive behaviors by juveniles and/or other family members. The primary purposes of this program are (a) to use the authority of the courts in providing maximum available services to families in need of services and (b) to use formal court proceedings only after all other alternatives have been exhausted. The goal of the FINS program is to reduce formal juvenile court involvement, while generating appropriate community services to benefit the child and improve family relations.”
In the statement of revenues, expenditures and changes in fund balances, the report says that total revenues for the past fiscal year totaled $217,391.
In the general fund, revenue totaled $177,635, including $171,814 in charges for services and $5,821 in intergovernmental revenue.
FINS revenues totaled $39,756, including $39,456 from an operating grant and $300 intergovernmental revenue.
Expenditures for both funds combined totaled $246,124.
In the general fund, expenses amounted to $205,100, including $136,512, salaries/personnel costs; $9,115, office expense; $16,396, travel and meals; $3,460, professional fees; $4,700, cellular phone; $28,757, insurance; and $6,160, miscellaneous.
In the FINS fund, expenses were $41,024, including $37,200 salaries/personnel costs; $2,326, office expenses; and $1,498, travel and meals.
At the beginning of the fiscal year, the funds had a balance of $175,254 compared to $146,677 at the end of year.
Judge Kathy Johnson is listed as agency head or chief executive officer of the fund. She was not paid a salary but received $2,400 in reimbursements, $1,174 for travel and $1,325 in continuing professional education fees.
Yolanda McClure is Judicial Administration for the district.
