The Concordia Parish Police Jury approved a resolution during its regular meeting Monday night to hold a millage renewal election for Fire Protection District No. 2 on Nov. 16.
Fire District 2 covers all of Concordia Parish with the exception of municipalities and the area covered by Monterey Fire Protection District No. 1.
Voters in Fire District 2 will be asked whether to renew a property tax of 6.94 mills for a 10 year period from 2021 to 2030 for the purpose of “acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the district, including the payment of all related personnel costs and the costs of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?”
The millage generates approximately $603,780 annually.
