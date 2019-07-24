Barry Loy said operations would continue as usual for The Markets after his father, Harley Loy, the founder of the grocery store chain, died July 17 of heart complications at 89 years of age.
"We're going to continue doing what he trained us to do," Barry said.
Harley Loy was born October 25, 1929, in Hot Springs County, Arkansas.
He left the small family farm in Arkansas to earn a living working a succession of jobs: textile plant, brick plant, selling magazines and as an x-ray technician in Atlanta. When the x-ray lab closed, he took a job with a Kroger supermarket — then switched to Safeway soon afterwards. During this time, he served with the Air National Guard of Arkansas.
Loy remained with Safeway for nearly 20 years, working his way up to be manager of one of their highest volume stores in Monroe and served as regional advertising director. In 1969, he started his own supermarket business, Supermarket Operations Inc., in Natchez and Vidalia, buying the Lewis family supermarkets with a loan and investing all his savings.
Hard, lean years followed until the local stores began gaining sales and establishing the company as a local favorite. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the company, which consists of seven supermarkets in five cities more commonly known as the Markets.
"He came up the hard way," Barry Loy said. "He certainly started from scratch. We are going to miss him."
Loy often contributed to United Way and raised approximately $425,000, not including sponsorships for Miss-Lou Relay for Life, which found The Markets at the top of the fund-raising chart each year.
“He always believed in community and giving back," Barry Loy said. "I can remember since I was a small child that he was very big on taking care of the customers. He would be the first one in the store to pick up a mop or a broom and always believed in doing the right thing for others.”
Barry Loy and two of his brothers, Jeff and Del Loy, continue to run the company.
