Ferriday Police Investigator Richard Madison said evidence is still being gathered regarding the shooting of two 20-year-olds last week in Ferriday.
Samuel Johnson and Jaylyn Guice of Ferriday were found dead Sept. 11 from gunshot wounds at a house on Johnson Street behind Relax Inn Friday at 2:20 p.m.
Despite reports of a murder-suicide, Madison said that has not been verified.
"We've got preliminary autopsy reports, but I don't go by preliminary," Madison said. "We should be getting the final results soon.
“I also have an officer going to Baton Rouge today to retrieve cell phones which we acquired through search warrants to be investigated. We also are waiting on ballistic and toxicology reports. We want to make sure that all the loose ends are tied up."
Johnson played football at Ferriday High before playing on season at Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ak., last year.
Guice was a cheerleader at Ferriday High and Miss Trojan on the Ferriday Homecoming Court two years ago.
