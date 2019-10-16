Glen Womack will be the next state senator for the 32nd district, Ashley Ellis is the new representative for the District 5 BESE post and Travis Johnson and Glen McGlothin are in a run-off for the District 21 House seat.
That was the result of three districtwide elections in northeastern Louisiana on Saturday.
The general election is Nov. 16.
Womack thanked his family, campaign, district voters and “most of all - God - for this victory. I’m very humbled to have been granted the responsibility to represent the voters of this district.”
He said he is “excited to begin working across the aisle with both Democrats and Republicans to bring new possibilities to District 32 and the State of Louisiana,”
Overall voter turnout in Concordia Parish was 51.5 percent.
In the House race, District 21 includes all or part of five parishes, including Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Madison and Tensas.
In that race, Tensas had the highest voter turnout with 61 percent. The lowest was in Madison Parish with a 42.7 percent turnout.
Concordia’s turnout was 50.7 percent.
Travis Johnson carried the district with 5,768 votes (44 percent); followed by McGlothin, 3,018 (23 percent); Clint Vegas, 2,815 (22 percent); and Jane Netterville, 1,367 (11 percent).
Johnson led in Catahoula, East Carroll, Madison, and Tensas.
McGlothin led in Concordia Parish with 2,400 votes (37 percent) followed by Johnson, 2,027 (31 percent); Vegas, 1,789 (27 percent); and Netterville, 314 (5 percent).
In the 32nd Senatorial District, which includes all or part of 10 parishes, the turnout was 52.7 percent.
Womack, who polled 84 more votes than his three opponents, led in Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, LaSalle, Rapides and West Feliciana.
Steve May led in Caldwell, Ouachita and Richland.
Districtwide, Womack received 18,588 votes (50 percent); May, 11,400 (31 percent); Judy Duhon, 4,763 (13 percent); and Danny Cole, 2,341 (6 percent).
In Concordia Parish, Womack received 2,397 votes (59 percent), May, 715 (18 percent); Duhon, 598 (15 percent); and Cole, 331 (8 percent).
In the District 5 Board of Elementary and Secondary race, comprising 19 parishes, Ashley Ellis was the victor with 96,444 votes (62 percent) to 59,012 (38 percent) for Stephen Chapman.
Turnout was 41.2 percent.
District 5 includes Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas, Union and West Carroll.
Ellis won all but two parishes – LaSalle and West Carroll.
In Concordia Parish, Ellis received 3,388 votes (63 percent) to 1,965 votes (37 percent) for Chapman.
