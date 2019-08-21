The Louisiana District Attorneys Association has announced that District Attorney Bradley (Brad) R. Burget has been elected State Director of the National District Attorneys Association.
Burget is District Attorney in the 7th Judicial District of Louisiana in Catahoula and Concordia Parishes.
Also elected were:
President - John F. Belton, District Attorney (3rd JD).
First Vice President - Martin (Bo) Bofill Duhe', District Attorney (16th JD).
Second Vice President - Kurt Wall, Assistant District Attorney (21st JD).
Immediate Past President - Charles J. Ballay, District Attorney (25th JD).
Past President Member - Charles (Charlie) A. Riddle III, District Attorney (12th JD).
Board members are Robert (Steve) S. Tew, District Attorney (4th JD), James (Jim) E. Paxton, District Attorney (6th JD), Billy Joe Harrington, District Attorney (10th JD), Norma DuBois, Assistant District Attorney (24th JD), Jason Dagate, Assistant District Attorney (32nd JD), Perry M. Nicosia, District Attorney (34th JD), James (Jimmy) R. Lestage, District Attorney (36th JD), Julie C. Jones, District Attorney (39th JD), Bridget A. Dinvaut, District Attorney (40th JD) and Glenn Bourgeois, District Attorney Investigator (32nd JD).
The new officers begin their terms on Aug. 15.
The association is composed of District Attorneys, Assistant District Attorneys, District Attorney Investigators, and their staff in the State of Louisiana. It provides training and legal services across the State.
The association also develops and promotes legislation to strengthen the justice system. Its members are available for testimony before legislative committees.
