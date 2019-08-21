A man who previously served time in the state penitentiary on dog fighting charges is back in custody for the same offenses as well as additional charges.
The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) booked Clinton B. Schneider Jr. of Monterey on Aug. 15 on the following charges: Dog fighting, seven counts of animal cruelty, possession of Schedule 2 methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and 17 counts of obstruction of justice.
Bond was set Monday at $165,000 by Judge Kathy Johnson.
CPSO Investigator Chris Groh said both he and Captain John Cowan received phone calls from two separate individuals indicating that Schneider was raising and fighting pit bulls as well as using drugs and in possession of weapons at his residence on Highway 565 in Monterey.
Groh said that upon arriving at the scene, deputies observed several dogs secured by heavy chains on their necks.
He said after knocking on the door, Schneider invited deputies into the home.
“I asked Mr. Schneider if he had any weapons in house and he said no,” Groh said. “With his consent we searched the residence.”
Groh said deputies confiscated a pill bottle that contained two bags of meth from Schneider’s shirt pocket.
A separate room on the porch of the residence had been fashioned into a dog-fighting arena, Groh said. He said deputies found fresh blood, dog hair and scratches on the wood floor made by dogs while in the process of fighting.
“We found a rope with a piece of board hanging on a tree with a stick tied at the end,” Groh said. “The dogs bite on this and swing on it to strengthen their necks.”
On the back steps officers found a breaking stick used to pry fighting dogs apart, Groh said, as well as a treadmill used for training pit bills.
Additionally, Groh said deputies found a .22 rifle and a single shot 12-gauge shotgun.
“During the night, while officers made preparation to collect the dogs, someone cameand got all but two dogs without consent,” Groh said, resulting in charges of 17 counts of obstruction of justice against Schneider.
More arrests are pending, Groh said.
Groh said six puppies were found in a cage and two juvenile dogs were found inside a tin box.
More than a decade ago, the Third Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed the local conviction of Schneider Jr. for dogfighting.
District Attorney Brad Burget, at the time the first assistant district attorney, prosecuted Schneider, who was represented by Robert W. Malone of Pineville.
Judge Leo Boothe presided in Division B.
According to the Third Circuit, "on the date of the offense, August 26, 2005, the Defendant had forty-three pit bulls at his residence. All of the dogs were subsequently euthanized because it was believed the dogs were used in or bred for illegal dogfighting.
"On February 15, 2006 ... Schneider, Jr., was charged by bill of information with dogfighting, in violation of La.R.S. 14:102.5. The Defendant entered a plea of not guilty on March 15, 2006.
"A motion to suppress was filed on June 26, 2006, and denied at a hearing held on June 28, 2006. The Defendant filed a 'Notice of Intent to Apply for Writ' seeking review of the trial court’s denial of his motion to suppress on July 27, 2006. In State v. Schneider, an unpublished writ opinion bearing docket number 06-1296 (La.App. 3 Cir. 11/15/06), this court denied the Defendant’s writ application.
"Jury selection commenced on February 12, 2007, and the jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged on February 14, 2007. The Defendant filed a motion for post judgment verdict of acquittal on February 21, 2007, and a Motion for Arrest of Judgment and/or New Trial on March 26, 2007. Both motions were denied on March 28, 2007. On April 11, 2007, the Defendant was sentenced to serve five years at hard labor and to pay a $2,500 fine."
