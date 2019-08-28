Riverland Medical Center Administrator Sam Ellard said the target date for the opening of the new hospital is August 1, 2020.
His announcement came during the monthly meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday.
The new medical center, which will be named Trinity Medical when it opens, is located next to Marsala Beverage. In addition, a 16,000 square foot medical office building, helipad as well as staff and patient parking will be constructed.
"I went down for our monthly meeting today (Tuesday) at the job site and everything is on schedule," Ellard said. "They have finished the footing (foundation) at the hospital and OMB (Office Medical Building) and will begin concrete work Tuesday. When we see the concrete being poured that's when people will know something special is happening here. It's go time."
Riverland Financial Officer Spencer Holder said Riverland had a profit of $34,427 for the month of July.
The hospital reported net revenue of $1,564 for July, with expenses of $1,530,171.
Holder said Riverland has recorded 1,032 admissions to date for this fiscal year, which ends October
Holder said that during the last fiscal year there were 1,008 admissions.
Also at the meeting, Riverland board members approved policies and procedures for Human Resources, Communicable Diseases, Code Green, LOPA (Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency) and Urine Drug Screen Collection.
