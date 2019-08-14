Tony Guillory was named Interim Maintenance Unit Superintendent for the Concordia Parish Police Jury Monday night, replacing longtime superintendent Jackie Pugh, who is retiring.
Guillory will work through a 60-day probationary period before qualifying for the post permanently.
Pugh said Tuesday he will miss his longtime job of 46 years with the Jury but is looking forward to retirement.
“I enjoyed it,” Pugh said. “I like working with people and trying to help people.”
The Jury hired Pugh in 1973 when he was 21 years old. Rodney Crouch was Jury president at the time.
“I started out running a dozer and when the Jury built the shop they put me there as a mechanic,” Pugh recalled.
He was named superintendent two decades ago.
On another matter, Wilmar Construction was the low bidder for courthouse renovation work, the Jury announced Monday night.
Architect Joseph M. Brocato of Barron Heinberg & Brocato LLC of Alexandria recommended that the Jury award Wilmar the bid.
Wilmar’s base bid and three alternates totaled $130,500, while Live Oak Construction offered a base bid with three alternates of $253,883.
In a bid opening on Tuesday, JABAR Corporation of Calhoun was low bidder for the Washington Heights sewer project.
JABOR’s base bid was $351,964.80.
Womack and Sons Construction Group Inc. of Harrisonburg was the only other bidder with a base bidder of $436,240.
In other action at the meeting Monday, the Jury voted to call for an election on the renewal of a public health ad valorem tax on Nov. 16.
The 1.81 mill property tax generates an estimated $238,920 annually.
Voters will be asked whether to renew the tax for a 10-year period from 2021 to 2030 for “constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and/or support public health units the Parish and providing public health services in the parish, including the payment of salaries and benefits of public health unit employees.”
In other business, the Jury approved an occupational license and alcohol permit for Paul’s Grocery, Bobbie Aswell/Cynthia Boyette, Monterey, and an alcohol permit for Illusions LLC, Fred Taylor, 6008 Hwy. 84, Ferriday.
The Jury also agreed to apply charges to the 2018 property assessment roll on four individuals who failed to reimburse the Jury for work it did to clean their properties. The four were deemed in violation of a Jury nuisance ordinance requiring landowners to keep “their residential areas free of obnoxious weeds and grass.”
Individuals and charges applied were as follows:
Jennifer Thornton, 171 Burl Roberts, $990.
William Reid, 177 Burl Roberts, $554.
Kimberly Creel, 121 North Grove, $446.
John Cummings, 895 Eagle Road, $1,060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.