The Concordia Parish Police Jury passed a resolution during its regular meeting Monday night approving its annual bridge report.
Federal law requires that all bridges on public roads “shall be inspected, rated for safe load capacity, and posted in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards and that an inventory of these bridges be maintained.”
The resolution states that the Jury certified to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) that from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 that the parish performed interim inspections of all parish-owned or maintained bridges in accordance with the national inspection standards.
All bridges were structurally analyzed and rated as to the safe load capacity according to standards, the resolution states.
Bridges on the list include those on Wild Cow Bayou Road, D.A. Biglane, Wild Cow Bayou, Bodark, Passman, Boggy Bayou, Dan Howard, Poole, Temple, John Williams Vidalia Canal, Bayou Cocodrie, Poole and Yackey.
On another matter, the Jury, sitting as a Board of Review, approved the 2019 property tax roll presented by Assessor Jerry Clark. Clark said Aaron’s, a lease-to-own retailer in Vidalia, is once again protesting its assessment.
In other action, the Jury:
Appointed Alton Cavin to the Recreation District 2 in Monterey. Cavin replaces Ricky Bryan.
Heard from House or Representatives District 21 candidate Travis Johnson.
Approved occupational licenses for:
R&H Vacuum Services, Herschel Horton and Claude Rabb, 5610 Hwy. 84, Ferriday;
3 in 1 Transportation Services, Cassandra Johnson, 139 Lyons Road, Vidalia;
Carl’s Home Repair, Carl Ryan, 300 Rountree Road, Vidalia.
