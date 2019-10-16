The Concordia Parish Police Jury discussed the hospital board, cell towers and drainage during its regular meeting Monday.
Additionally, on a motion by juror Jimmy Jernigan, the Jury awarded the contract to JABAR Corporation of Calhoun for construction of new hook-ups, collection lines and a treatment plant for the Washington Heights subdivision between Ferriday and Clayton.
JABAR’s bid was $429,071.80.
The contract was awarded after the Delta Regional Authority announced a grant of $150,000 to help finance the project.
Jury Vice-President Joe Parker presided at the meeting Monday night in the absence of President Jimmy Wilkinson.
The Jury voted to revisit House Bill 54 passed by the Legislature during the 2019 session involving the appointment of a physician to the Riverland Medical Center Board of Directors.
Parker said the Jury was not made aware by the hospital board or administration that a bill had been introduced or passed. The change in the law provides that the hospital board, not the Jury, appoint the physician member without Jury authority, according to Parker.
Jurors also approved surveying and mapping services at the rock crossing on Cocodrie Bayou Wildlife Management area. Jordan, Kaiser & Sessions LLC will handle the project at a cost of $1,980.
Bill Beasley, who heads the parish drainage committee, said the survey is needed to establish heights at the location.
The barrier is holding up the drainage of water from the northern portion of the parish into Cocodrie Bayou. The barrier was raised in 2015 without a Corps permit by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, according to the Jury.
On another matter, Assessor Jerry Clark told the Jury that there are approximately 22 cell tower sites in the parish. He said the equipment has a value of approximately $5 million based on information provided by the companies and on guidelines established by the Louisiana Tax Commission.
The Jury asked Clark to attend the meeting to discuss whether cell tower owners and those with equipment on the towers are paying their proper share of taxes.
Clark said a firm with expertise in the matter indicated it could find “double the value” that is now on the books. He said the company is willing to visit the Jury and discuss the matter.
In other business, the Jury reappointed Catherine Cartwright to the Concordia Waterworks District No. 1 Board of Commissioners and authorized Henry Shuler of Shuler Consulting Company to file Capital Outlay applications of behalf of the Jury.
