Qualifying starts next week for the Oct. 12 primary election.
The qualifying period will be Aug. 6-8 (Tuesday through Thursday.)
On Oct. 12, voters statewide will elect a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry and Commissioner of Insurance.
District races will include BESE (Board of Elementary & Secondary Education) District 5, State Senator 32nd Senatorial District, State Senator 34th Senatorial District and State Representative 21st Representative District.
Parishwide races slated include those for Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Assessor and Coroner.
Police Jury races are on tap in District 1, Place A; District 1, Place B; District 2; District 3, Place A; District 3, Place B; District 4, Place A; District 4, Place B; District 5A; and District 5B.
An election will also be held for mayor of Ridgecrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.