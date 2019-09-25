Riverland Medical Center posted a profit of $277,802 for the month of August while construction continues on the new hospital on Hwy. 425.
Riverland Financial Officer Spencer Holder said net revenue for August was $1,799,756 while total expenses was $1,521,954.
"That can be attributed to an increase in volume," Holder said. "We had a higher number of patient days, ER visits and admissions."
"It's great to see the steel going up," said Riverland Special Projects Manager Billy Rucker. "If the weather holds they should be finished with the steel work in six weeks. Everything is still on schedule for the completion date of August 1 of next year."
Riverland announced earlier this month that Sunrise Medical would move into the old hospital building when the new hospital facility opens next year. The new facility will be called Trinity Medical Center.
Sunrise says it will employ 25 initially and may employ as many as 100 in the future. The company projects a payroll of $1.8 million in its first year, $2.25 million the second and $3.25 million in the third.
"That's going to be great for the Town of Ferriday," Rucker said.
The board also approved business office policies and procedures and a tobacco-free policy.
