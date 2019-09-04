On August 25, the Riverland Medical Center Board of Directors unanimously agreed to suspend the hospital surgery program.
The department will be open for the next 60 days.
In a letter to the medical staff, CEO Sam Ellard and COO Nekeisha L. Smith, said the suspension “was due to the massive loss that the department has incurred over the last 18 months.
“It has been requested that administration start a search for a Primary Care Physician followed by a surgeon. We apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused but we are looking forward to being back in operation in the near future. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact administration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.