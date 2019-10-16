Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards will face challenger Cedric Martin in the Nov. 16 general election.
Edwards led a three-person field during Saturday’s primary, finishing with 1,852 votes (46 percent) to 1,394 (35 percent) for Martin and 777 (19 percent) for Ethan House.
In Police Jury races, four were decided on Saturday with three runoff races scheduled.
Races decided Saturday were as follows:
District 1
Brady Nelson 226 (53 percent), Ben Otwell 104 (24 percent) and Calvin Adams 99 (23 percent).
District 2
Jerel Evans 276 votes (62 percent), Jimmy Murry II 172 (38 percent).
District 8
Debra Jones Hawkins 218 votes (59 percent), Dewain Littleton 151 (41 percent).
District 9
Johnnie Adams 375 votes (80 percent), Toney Stevenson Sr. 63 (13 percent) and Terri Cotton 33 (7 percent).
Runoffs slated are as follows:
District 3
Joseph “Bo” Aarons and Glen McCormack are in a runoff.
Aarons 211 votes (46 percent), McCormack 170 (37 percent) and Richard D. Williamson 73 (16 percent).
District 5
Rodney Sones and Donna Neal are in a runoff.
Sones 167 votes (33 percent), Neal 141 (28 percent), Joe Higdon 111 (22 percent) and James “Bub” Barker 93 (18 percent).
District 6
Jeffery Estes and Jeremy Wood are in a runoff.
Estes 203 votes (44 percent), Wood 171 (37 percent) and Reggie Whatley 87 (19 percent).
