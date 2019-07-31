Concordia Parish students return to school next week with the opening day slated for Friday, Aug. 9, according to Superintendent Whest Shirley.
He said students would be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We are fully staffed and excited about Friday,” Shirley said.
“We had a huge turn out for our ‘Parent Fest’ at Ferriday Junior High School last Saturday,” Shirley said.
He said a similar event is slated this week – Thursday, Aug. 1 -- from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Vidalia.
The “Back-to-School Parent Fest” will be held behind the fire station under the covered basketball courts, Shirley said.
Delta Charter opens on Aug. 16.
