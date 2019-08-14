Thirty-two candidates qualified for seven seats on the Concordia Parish Police Jury last week, while four qualified for sheriff and three for clerk of court.
The qualifying period was Aug. 6-8.
The primary election is slated for Oct. 12 and the general election Nov. 6.
Tax Assessor Jerry Clark was unopposed for his third term.
Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber and Coroner Jim Graves are not seeking re-election.
Two police jurors – Whest Shirley and Red Tiffee – also are not seeking new terms.
Two incumbents on the Police Jury – Joe Parker and Adam Probst – were unopposed.
Deborah Barrett was the lone qualifier for an open seat on the Ridgecrest Board of Alderman.
Qualifying for office last week were:
Sheriff:
Robert "Rock" Davis, Democrat, Ferriday.
David Hedrick, Independent, Ferriday.
Denis Mulvihill, No Party, Vidalia.
Fred W. Taylor III, No Party, Vidalia.
Clerk of Court:
"Andy" Anders, Democrat, Clayton.
Pascha Cater Brown, Republican, Vidalia.
Phillip Webber, Independent, Vidalia.
Coroner:
Craig Hawn, Independent, Ferriday.
Dennis LaRavia, Independent, Ferriday.
"Pam" Poole, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 1, Place A:
Maurice Bachus Sr., Independent, Ferriday.
McKinley Bates Jr., No Party, Ferriday.
Carey H. Cook, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror, District 2:
Kenneth "Butch" Brannan, Democrat, Vidalia.
Willie J. Dunbar, Democrat, Vidalia.
Kevin Friloux, Independent, Vidalia.
"Kenny" Simpson, Democrat, Vidalia.
Rodney "Fred" Washington, Democrat, Vidalia.
Willie "Bill" Yearby, Democrat, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 3, Place B:
Kenneth DeWitt, No Party, Vidalia.
Steve Fleming, Independent, Vidalia.
"Bob" Jones, Independent, Vidalia.
Cornell Lewis, No Party, Vidalia.
"Casey" Wagoner, Independent, Vidalia.
Allen "Scottie" Whittington, Republican, Vidalia.
Police Juror District 4, Place A:
Genesia S. Allen, Democrat, Ferriday.
Jerry Beatty, Independent, Ferriday.
Rodney Matthews, Independent, Ferriday.
Curtis "Wrecker" Nelson, Republican, Vidalia.
Terrence "Sweet" Williams, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 4, Place B:
Lana Hawkins, Democrat, Ferriday.
Gary Wayne Neal, Republican, Ferriday.
Jimmy K. Wilkinson, Independent, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5A:
Henry H. Ceasor, Democrat, Jonesville.
Collin Edwards, Independent, Ferriday.
"Jimmy" Jernigan, Democrat, Jonesville.
Linda Long Mills, Democrat, Jonesville.
Howard Phillips, Democrat, Ferriday.
Police Juror District 5B:
"Brad" Adams, Republican, Monterey.
Darrell Brigman, No Party, Monterey.
Ryan Thompson, Republican, Monterey.
Morris M. Willson, Republican, Jonesville.
Mayor Village of Ridgecrest:
"Connie" Adair, Independent, Ridgecrest.
Veller Ray Carroll, No Party, Ridgecrest.
Alderman Village of Ridgecrest:
Deborah Barrett, No Party, Ridgecrest.
BESE District 5:
Stephen Chapman, Republican, Alexandria.
Ashley Ellis, Republican, Monroe.
State Senator 32nd Senatorial District:
Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, Democrat, Jena.
Judia "Judy" Duhon, Democrat, Olla.
"Steve" May, Republican, Columbia.
Glen D. Womack, Republican, Harrisonburg.
State Representative 21st Representative District:
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent, Jonesville.
Jane Netterville, Democrat, St. Joseph.
"Clint" Vegas, Independent, Ferriday.
Governor:
Ralph Abraham, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Democrat, Hammond.
Patrick J. Doguet, Republican, Rayne.
John Bel Edwards, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Gary Landrieu, Independent, Metairie.
Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, Republican, New Orleans.
Manuel Russell Leach, Republican, Natchitoches.
M. V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Democrat, Ponchatoula.
"Eddie" Rispone, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Lieutenant Governor:
Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans.
William "Billy" Nungesser, Republican, Belle Chasse.
Rao M. Uppu, Democrat, Prairieville.
Secretary of State:
Kyle Ardoin, Republican, Baton Rouge.
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat, Clinton.
Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, Metairie.
Amanda "Jennings" Smith, Republican, Bastrop.
Attorney General:
"Ike" Jackson Jr., Democrat, Plaquemine.
"Jeff" Landry, Republican, Broussard.
Treasurer:
Derrick Edwards, Democrat, Harvey.
Teresa Kenny, No Party, New Orleans.
John M. Schroder, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry:
Marguerite Green, Democrat, New Orleans.
"Charlie" Greer, Democrat, Natchez.
Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican, Covington.
Peter Williams, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Bradley Zaunbrecher, Republican, Egan.
Commissioner of Insurance:
James J. "Jim" Donelon, Republican, Metairie.
"Tim" Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge.
