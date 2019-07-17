Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick sits behind his desk, working on his computer where at times he wonders what retirement will be like come June 30, 2020.
In the meantime, he is looking back on 50 years of law enforcement.
"Every day I think about what I'll be doing," Hedrick said. "I know I will be spending more time with my grandchildren and working on old cars. I may even try and find a part-time job."
Hedrick, who graduated from Monterey High School in 1967, announced in March that he is retiring.
The 71-year-old Hedrick started at the Ferriday Police Department in 1969 and served as police chief from 1976-1981 before working as an enforcement agent for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries from 1981-2008. Hedrick was appointed to a second term as Chief of Ferriday Police in 2008. He has attended more than 30 police training schools, including many in management.
"I never thought I would be in law enforcement for 50 years," Hedrick said. "I moved to Ferriday when I was 20 years old. I was going to trade school and had just gotten married. I was living in an apartment by the mayor's (Woodie Davis) house. The mayor's wife (Vera) asked me what I was planning on doing.
“I told her I always wanted to be a policeman. She told me she would get back in touch. A week later the mayor called me and asked me if I would be interested in joining the Ferriday Police Department. I told him more than anything in the world. He said report to work Tuesday. I started out as a patrolman and then spent six years as Chief of Police for Hubert Lee McGlothin. That was everything to me."
Afterward, Hedrick joined the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as a law enforcement officer.
"I was looking for a better retirement," he said.
Hedrick was considering retirement in 2009, but read where 13 people were interested in the Ferriday Chief of Police job. Hedrick applied and became mayor under Glen McGlothin.
"After three years people asked me to run for sheriff," Hedrick said, alluding to the retirement of Randy Maxwell. "I had never wanted to be sheriff, but I ran and was blessed to get it."
Hedrick defeated Charles "Junior" Tarver and Robert "Rock" Davis by getting 51.80 percent of the votes.
Hedrick was reelected in 2015, defeating Payne Scott with 4,3336 votes to 1,196 for Scott.
"There is a lot of public relations and I never thought I would like PR work, but I do like it," Hedrick said. "I like helping people."
Hedrick chuckles when asked about the changes he has seen over the 50 years.
"Cell phones have been a big change," he said. "People are recording everything. Everything is public and you have to really stay on top of things. And now we have body cameras to keep officers in line and keep people from telling lies on them. And computers have changed a lot. I remember writing my reports by hand. I can't say I miss that."
Hedrick said he was given one piece of advice former sheriff Maxwell.
"He told me not to let the office tie me down," Hedrick said. "And I have let it tie me down at times. I regret not getting out as much as I wanted."
"In my younger days I had a couple of people shooting at me," he said. "I also remember in the early 1970s when I was trying to get some people out of a trailer. They told me to throw a tear gas canister into the window. I turned to run and it went off like a hand grenade. I tripped and fell and for a few seconds I thought I was shot. I have been blessed throughout my career not to have gotten seriously hurt."
While working as Ferriday police chief, Hedrick said he was chasing two suspects when he “hit a hole and did two somersaults. I decided then I wasn't running anymore and I would let the younger guys do that."
Hedrick said drugs would always be a problem in the parish.
"We make drug arrests every day, but I don't know that we can ever stop the drug problem," he said. "And now they want to legalize marijuana. You've got people driving around who could be under the influence of marijuana. That's a dangerous situation."
The CPSO has 275 employees.
"That's tough to manage," Hedrick said. "The budget is the toughest part. When we had to close work release it really hammered on our budget. As for personnel, everybody is different. I am fortunate to have good department heads and supervisors keeping an eye on everything."
Hedrick did not hesitate when asked what he will miss the most.
"I am going to miss the public," he said. "I enjoy helping people. It is satisfying at the end of the day knowing I helped somebody. It's going to be hard not being able to go to the office. I will miss it. But I know it's time to go home. It's time to let the younger people have it."
