The Louisiana State Police announced this week it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on Doty Road in Ferriday.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Officer (CPSO) Investigator Chris Groh said CPSO received a call from a resident reporting that a group was coming to fight her son.
"While our officers were in route, individuals began shooting guns,” Groh said. “The individual left that residence. During the pursuit, an individual shot at one of our deputies with a high-powered rifle and the bullet went through the windshield. One of our officers who was laying down spike strips was shot at and returned fire. One of the subjects was taken to the hospital, but was not critical."
According to a Louisiana State Police press release, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) responded to an officer involved shooting in Ferriday. LSP AFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).
"We want to keep everything above board," said Concordia Parish Chief Deputy David Hedrick. "We turned this over to the State Police to make sure everything is properly investigated."
According to the press release, the preliminary investigation revealed that the CPSO was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a shooting suspect. During the course of the encounter, a deputy discharged his firearm. One subject, identified as 19-year-old Tyler Conner, was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment. No deputies were injured in the incident.
The investigation remains active and ongoing and charges may be forthcoming as the investigation unfolds.
