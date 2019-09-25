Construction of a t-hangar taxiway at the Concordia Parish Airport is expected to begin soon, according to Carl Sayers, president and chairman of the board of the airport authority.
Camo Construction of Vidalia was the low bidder at $345,977.45.
T.L. Construction LLC of Alexandria was the only other bidder at $349,115.25.
Sayers said the “t-hanger taxiway is part of the airport’s master plan and will support the addition of 13 more hanger spaces and the increased traffic that will result.”
He said construction of the additional hangers is slated for 2020.
The airport authority has received a $416,526 grant for the design and construction of the taxiway.
The board of directors held a special meeting earlier this month to authorize Sayers to execute the grant on behalf of the authority.
The federal grant agreement offer totaled $374,874 with an expected matching Louisiana Department of Transportation grant of $41,652. The board amended its 2019 budget to include receipts and expenditures connected with the grant.
At the regular meeting of the Police Jury Monday night, jurors reappointed five members to the airport authority board and staggered their terms.
Reappointed to the board and terms set were Donna Maroon and Sayers, three-year terms; Jerry Stallings and Johnny Blunschi, four-year terms; and Ray Skates, five-year term.
The airport authority’s net position stood at $3,161,840 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, according to a financial report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
