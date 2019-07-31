Two Concordia Parish police jurors – Red Tiffee of Monterey and Whest Shirley of Vidalia – said Monday night they would not see re-election to the posts.
Their announcements came during the Police Jury’s regular meeting.
Police jurors and other state, parish and local officials are up for re-election this fall.
Tiffee, 67, is now serving his 24th year in office in District 5B. He was first elected in 1995 and is in his sixth term.
“I just decided I’ve done about all I can do on the Jury and that it was time to step down and let someone younger take the job,” he said.
Tiffee said he has enjoyed his service and working with other jurors through the years.
He said the Jury “has done some good things” for the parish.
Shirley, 52, was elected to the District 3B post in 2004. He is in his fourth term.
“I think it’s time after 16 years,” he said. “I hope I left District 3 a little bit better than it was when I came on board.”
He said his responsibilities as superintendent of parish schools was “time demanding and I need to devote my time to the school system.”
Shirley said he believes in term limits and that officials can stay in their positions for too long.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 16 years,” he said.
In other business, the Jury:
Agreed to request information from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries on whether Mike Russell’s boat launch on Cocodrie Bayou off Boggy Bayou Road would be considered a public boat launch and whether a “No Wake Zone” sign can be placed there. Russell requested the sign for the safety of boaters and the general public.
Approved resolutions concerning courtroom renovations, health unit upgrades and a new bank account for the Region VIII Police Jury meeting.
Authorized a resolution creating an “Extraordinary Circumstance” in order to consolidate Precincts 5-2 and 5-2B in the New Era/Acme area below Monterey. Each of the precincts has less than 300 active registered voters.
Reported that bids will be opened next month for two projects – courtroom renovations in Vidalia and a sewerage project at Washington Heights, located along the Ferriday-Clayton Highway.
Made the following reappointments:
Randy Maxwell and Vernon Stevens to the Concordia Parish Communications District Board of Directors. Both have served on the board since it was created in 1991.
Jack Bairnsfather and Ricky Bryan to the Concordia Parish Recreation District No. 2 Board of Directors.
Jean Fairbanks to the Concordia Waterworks District No. 1 Board of Directors.
Approved occupational licenses for:
C&K Vent Cleaners, Colt Slover, 417 McJunkin, Vidalia.
Low Down, Farron Lewis, 123 Melancon, Ferriday.
Potters Body Shop, Dennis Potter, 1132 Moose Lodge Rd.
