Concordia Parish voters will begin the process of electing a new sheriff, a new clerk of court and a new state representative during the primary election on Saturday, Oct. 12
The three races include no incumbents: Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber and District 21 State Representative Andy Anders are not seeking re-election to these offices, although Anders is a candidate for the clerk’s office.
At a political forum sponsored by the Concordia Chamber of Commerce in August and in their political announcements, candidates for the three offices outlined their platforms and plans.
Four candidates are seeking the sheriff’s office, three are running for clerk of court and four are seeking the District 21 House slot.
Those candidates include:
SHERIFF
Rock Davis said he would focus “on police community relation, establishing a resource officer program for the entire school system, work with the Court to establish a truancy program, better health insurance program for our officers, reestablishing a twenty year retirement system, quicker response time to citizen's complaints, and providing follow-up with the victim or family members when working their complaint.”
David Hedrick, who serves as chief deputy in the sheriff’s office, said he would be conservative in handling finances of the department, that prevention was a key in fighting crime and that he has spent 26 years in law enforcement. He said while the opiod and drug problem has soared, the sheriff’s office has been aggressive in fighting the problem with 400 drug arrests made annually. “I want to keep you and your children safe,” he said.
Denis Mulvihill said he would fight the rising crime rate with more deputies, an increase in patrols and a narcotics task force working 24/7. He said he would bring back neighborhood watch programs, hire full time school resource officers and would work to turn around “the seven-year deficit.” He said a team of grant writers was needed and that he would cut “frivolous spending.”
Fred Taylor said that those who go to jail should stay in jail until their sentences are complete. He said that he thought police officers did a good job. Concerning the budget, he said he wouldn’t know what his would be until he was in office and could review the finances.
CLERK OF COURT
Andy Anders was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2006 and is now completing his final term in the position. He said he would rely on his business background and experience in operating the clerk’s office. Upgrading technology was important to the future of the clerk’s office, he said, adding that he would work with grant writers for funding.
Pascha Cater Brown is a license realtor with a business background who worked for a long period at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Vidalia where she met many parish residents, she said. Brown said she would put customer service first, would upgrade technology in the office and make documents available online in a secure fashion.
Phillip Webber, son of Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber who is not seeking re-election, has worked 21 years with the sheriff’s office and is chief investigator. He said his dream since childhood has been to serve as clerk. Webber said the clerk’s office is funded solely on the revenue it produces. He said he plans to continue improving technology at the office.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 21
Travis Johnson said in his announcement for office that he is “a conservative-moderate democrat.” A business owner in Vidalia, he said he believes “in protecting our 2nd Amendment rights, supporting teachers’ pay raises, supporting our contractors, sustaining stronger infrastructure, and propelling agricultural business.” He said he will work with local mayors and “support the missions of our schools, invest in the growth of local businesses, and protect the priceless traditions our communities.”
Glen McGlothin, a lifelong resident of Concordia Parish, said he understands “the needs and struggles that should be addressed in our rural area.” A former mayor of Ferriday, McGlothin said he has served on the numerous boards and commissions. He said he understands “the needs and struggles that should be addressed in our rural area.”
Jane Netterville, a resident of Tensas Parish, was reared in Concordia Parish. She said in her announcement that she is “a business woman with a heart for public service and economic development … It will take hard work and dedication to make the positive changes we need to improve the lives of the people in our region, and I am committed to doing the job.”
Clint Vegas, also a lifelong resident of Ferriday, operates businesses and has business interests in Concordia, Tensas, Madison and East Carroll parishes. He said he is “Pro-Life, Pro-Family and Pro-Gun. I’m for less government, lower taxes and private property rights.” He also said he world work to “give farmers the voice they need and represent them in Baton Rouge” and believes that schools “should concentrate on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic instead of social engineering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.