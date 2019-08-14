A proposed intergovernmental agreement establishing the District Attorney’s office as prosecutor in Vidalia city court was rejected Tuesday night.
The Vidalia Board of Aldermen voted down the proposal on a 3-2 count during the town’s regular meeting.
Aldermen Sabrina Dore', Robert Gardner and Tommy Probst opposed the measure, while Tron McCoy and Jon Betts supported it.
There was little discussion on the matter at the meeting, but Mayor Buz Craft said Wednesday morning he proposed the intergovernmental agreement as a cost saving measure for the town.
He estimated savings would amount to $10,000 annually.
Craft said Ann Siddall, who had served as the appointed city prosecutor, was not reappointed and is no longer serving in the position. Siddall has served as town prosecutor since 1994.
“Technically we don’t have an agreement” with the DA’s office “at this time,” Craft said, adding that the proposal is something the Legislative Auditor “wants us to do.”
District Attorney Brad Burget was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. He said Wednesday the mayor previously contacted him about resolving “some potential issues with city court.”
Burget said most city courts in the state are contracted with the DA’s office to handle city court prosecutions.
Craft also said Wednesday that officials with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured flood-related damages along the riverfront and elsewhere. He said damage is still being assessed.
In other action at the meeting, aldermen approved the hiring of Sam King as fulltime narcotics officer and Angel Colon-Miranda as part-time crossing guard at Vidalia Lower. The measure passed 3-2 with McCoy, Betts and Gardner in support and Probst and Dore' voting no.
Additionally, the board, following a public hearing, adopted a policies and procedures manual for the town, and approved a right-of-way agreement between the town, Vidalia and Entergy Louisiana LLC for fiber optics installation at the substation.
On another item, Craft said the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority’s Unit 1 power plant will down for six months. He said the town, which owns 10.3 percent of the plant, would incur some additional costs during this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.