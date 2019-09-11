Vidalia-Denim-300x171.jpg
Vidalia Mills will begin production at the end of October, a company representative told the Vidalia Board of Alderman Tuesday night.
The company is operating in the former Fruit of the Loom Plant that it purchased from the town. The cotton mill will turn raw cotton into denim fabric to be sold to blue jean manufacturers.
Derrick Means said 23 workers are now on site at the Vidalia plant while interviews for additional jobs will begin soon. He said of the 23 now employed, 20 are contract workers and three are fulltime.
He said new jobs would include machine operators, security and clerical.
“Contractors are now doing electric work and infrastructure work,” Means told the mayor and alderman during their regular meeting at town hall.

