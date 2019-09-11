The Louisiana Central Chiefs Association (LACP) had announced that Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill has been elected as Secretary of the Central Chiefs Association.
"I have been attending the quarterly meetings since I was elected Police Chief in 2016," Merrill said. "It took me a couple of years to learn what was all going on. They asked me if I would be interested in being on the board."
Merrill said being on the board allows him to intermingle with other police chiefs.
The LACP meets every four months.
"It's another task, but I've got other police chiefs on my speed dial and if I ever have a question I can call them, or if there is ever a need for equipment, I can call around. When you know people on a personal basis, it's easier to get things you need."
The LACP serves over 350 municipal police departments across the State of Louisiana. The purpose of the LACP is to provide a voice for municipal police departments in important arenas, including the Louisiana Legislature. It also provides training, instruction and education to Chiefs of Police in State and Federal Legislation, operational and tactical methodology, and law enforcement technology.
Merrill worked for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for more than 11 years.
Merrill defeated incumbent Vidalia Police Chief Arthur Lewis 1,050 to 864 votes in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.